Jail super rejects plea seeking 3-week parole to Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim

Haryana’s Rohtak Jail Superintendent DSP Sunil Sangwan Friday rejected the three-week parole application moved by Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh who is lodged in Sunaria prison in Rohtak district. The Panchkula CBI court in August 2017 had convicted Dera chief of raping two of his disciples. Reacting to the court’s verdict, dera followers went on a rampage resulting in death of about 38 persons in Panchkula and Sirsa.

Confirming the development, Haryana’s DGP (Prisons) K Selvaraj told The Indian Express, “The inmate had sought a parole for three-weeks and submitted an application to the jail superintendent. The officer sought a report on the application from Superintendent of Police, Sirsa. After getting the report from SP, Sirsa, the jail superintendent has rejected the parole application.”

The 52-year-old accused had cited his mother Naseeb Kaur’s illness as a ground for seeking the parole.

Haryana Jails Minister Ranjit Chautala said, “The parole application of dera chief was rejected as per the rules. Sirsa district administration was asked to give a report on the application. Based on the Sirsa district administration’s report in which they mentioned that his mother’s health was stable, the decision was taken to reject the application”. Refusing to comment on Akal Takht Jathedar’s comments accusing Haryana government of helping dera chief in getting parole, Chautala said, “I do not want to comment on what did he says, but Haryana government does not

take decisions under anybody’s pressure.”

While SP, Sirsa, Dr Arun Singh was not available for comments, Rohtak Jail Superintendent DSP Sunil Sangwan said, “I am not competent to comment on your queries.” However, sources told The Indian Express that “breach of peace and disruption in law and order” were the two grounds on which the Haryana prisons department officials rejected the application.

This was the accused’s third attempt to get a parole. In August, 2019 he had sought a parole on the same reason that is his mother’s illness. However, based on the report of Sirsa Deputy Commissioner and board of doctors who had examined dera chief’s mother, the plea was found invalid by the Sunaria Jail Superintendent.

In June 2019 too, Rahim had applied for a 42-day parole citing that he needs it to farm his fields in Sirsa. But even before any decision could be taken on his plea, he had withdrawn his application.

