Akal Takht Jathedar says Sikh activist framed in terror case

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh has alleged that the Punjab Police are falsely accusing Australia-based Sikh activist Gurjant Singh of being a “terror funder” in a case against two Sikh youths arrested earlier this month with weapons and accused by the police of planning targeted killings in Punjab.

In a statement on Saturday, Giani Gurbachan Singh said, “Punjab Police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have been victimising Sikh youths who went to foreign countries. Sikhs are very upset with this. The Punjab Police has implicated Gurjant Singh of Ludhiana, who runs a taxi in Australia, in false a target killing case. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh should ask some independent agency to conduct investigation in this case to find the truth so that justice can be delivered to Gurjant Singh.”

Gurjant was named by the Faridkot police as a terror funder after the arrests of Sandeep Singh of Bathinda and Amar Singh of Sirsa with two pistols and 40 cartridges on May 10. “The Punjab Police and the NIA have been attempting to falsely implicate Gurjant Singh in five cases of target killings in Punjab. In the recent past, the Punjab Police had arrested British citizen Jaggi Johal in such cases and they have been tortured. Now, police have been trying to link Gurjant Singh with the arrest of two youths from Faridkot with illegal arms. However, Gurjant Singh has nothing to do with this case,” the Akal Takht jathedar said.

“It seems that Gurjant Singh has been implicated falsely as part of some political conspiracy. What is really mistake of Gurjant Singh is that he was raising voice against the vulgar songs on social media. He has been also raising voice against the anti-Sikh elements. Recently, he had demanded fair probe in the Bargari desecration episode. He was also planning to approach in the Punjab and Haryana High Court for the fair probe in the [2015] Bargari incident.” Gurjant had recently posted on Facebook alleging that the two Sikh men arrested by Punjab Police in the 2015 Bargari desecration case but released later under pressure from the Sikh community were indeed the real culprits.

His naming by the police in the Faridkot case came days after he announced he would approach the Punjab & Haryana High Court to press his case. “I am afraid that Gurjant Singh has been implicated in to false case after he decided to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court to demand for a fair probe in Bargari incident and raised voice against vulgar songs. The Punjab government should conduct fair probe into these cases to give justice to innocent Sikh youth,” said Jathedar.

Who is Gurjant Singh?

Gurjant Singh, who is from Ludhiana and recently moved to Australia for studies, became a social media hit about a year ago after he started going live on Facebook on the issue of vulgarity in Punjabi songs. He won fans and critics on the social media and started expressing views on different subjects.

