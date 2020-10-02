Gurgaon: Wrestler who shot dead woman taekwondo player last Nov held

Police had been conducting raids since last year to nab the accused.

Almost 11 months after a 25-year-old district level taekwondo player was shot dead, police arrested a wrestler she had met during one of her matches in another district for the crime. Police said he had murdered her after she refused to marry him.

The incident took place on November 12 last year, when the victim, Sarita, was shot dead at her home. In her complaint to police, Sarita’s mother had accused a wrestler, Sombir, who hails from Jhajjar, of the crime, alleging that her daughter had become acquainted with him during one of her visits to another district for a match.

“The complainant had alleged that Sombir had started pestering her daughter to marry him and, when she refused, had taken to threatening her family and her,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

On November 12, the accused, police said, went to Sarita’s home at 4 am. He pointed a pistol at Sarita and demanded she marry him. When she refused, he allegedly opened fire, shooting her in her chest. Sarita was rushed to Rockland Hospital, Manesar, and succumbed to injuries on the way.

Police had been conducting raids since last year to nab the accused. A reward of Rs 25,000 had also been declared for his arrest. He was finally arrested from Rajasthan on the basis of a tip off. “During questioning, he confessed to shooting the victim as she refused to marry him. Two cases had also been registered against him prior to the murder last year for harassing and threatening Sarita. He had been arrested in these but was out on bail,” said the PRO.

“The accused also revealed that after the murder, he kept hiding in different places in Rajasthan and Haryana to evade arrest. However, a tip off from a source finally led to his arrest from Ganeshpura village in Dausa tehsil of Rajasthan,” said Boken.

Police said the accused, along with another person, was also involved in a case of mobile theft in September this year. He used the stolen device to demand Rs 50 lakh from a shopkeeper. An FIR has been lodged regarding the matter at Bilaspur police station, said police, adding that the stolen phone has been recovered and the second accused arrested.

