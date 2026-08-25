The Daily Catch-Up: Gurgaon rain crisis, Bihar student protests, Supreme Court OBC row and more

Dear Reader,
Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your evening briefing from The Indian Express. Today’s top news includes Gurgaon’s rain and waterlogging crisis, political and policy debates, key court observations, protests, sports developments, and entertainment updates.
A father’s struggle to get home with his daughter during Gurgaon’s rain and waterlogging offers a stark account of what happens when a city’s infrastructure collapses.
The Maharashtra food safety chief’s crackdown widens, putting everything from restaurants to the sale of loose edible oil under scrutiny.
Students protest after a series of deaths on campus, raising difficult questions about institutional support and accountability.
As the new law begins to take effect, prayer gatherings and religious activity have become part of its first real-world tests.
A closer look at the rules governing OBC reservation and the debate over who qualifies for its benefits.
Why an old water-sharing arrangement is once again at the heart of tensions between the two neighbours.
The government responds to comments surrounding Donald Trump and the evolving India-US equation.
The demands, the anger and the wider examination and recruitment issues driving protests in Patna.
The political and policy story behind Chennai’s proposed second airport and the debate that followed.
An examination of the larger policy questions surrounding India’s most consequential entrance exam.
As concerns over young users of AI platforms grow, a look at the safety and age-verification debate.
View this post on Instagram
The court’s observations on autonomy, marriage and the limits of a spouse’s control.
An investigation into a major scam reveals the scale and reach of an alleged pan-India network.
The chilling details behind a case that led investigators down an unexpected trail.
A look at the dispute over alleged unauthorised construction at the Mumbai project.
Political tensions spill onto campus as a confrontation involving Suvendu Adhikari triggers fresh controversy.
A local naming controversy turns into a political flashpoint.
A new development in the search for missing sailors raises fresh questions about what happened at sea.
Meet the young fast bowler whose pace has made him one of the names to watch.
A fascinating look at the specialist craft behind elite badminton.
A sharp argument about urban infrastructure, inequality and the increasingly unbearable cost of living in a city built around private escape routes.
What the proposed action means, and which categories of visa holders could face the consequences.
The actor reportedly paid for surgery and hospital expenses for his longtime body double.
A conversation about ageing, movement and the habits that can help sustain health and independence.
The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.