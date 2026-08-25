The Daily Catch-Up: Gurgaon rain crisis, Bihar student protests, Supreme Court OBC row and more

According to official estimates, Gurgaon recorded 75 mm of rainfall by 5 p.m. on Monday, including 52 mm during an intense three-hour spell. (Screenshot from social media post enhanced using AI)

Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your evening briefing from The Indian Express. Today’s top news includes Gurgaon’s rain and waterlogging crisis, political and policy debates, key court observations, protests, sports developments, and entertainment updates.

A father’s struggle to get home with his daughter during Gurgaon’s rain and waterlogging offers a stark account of what happens when a city’s infrastructure collapses.

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The Maharashtra food safety chief’s crackdown widens, putting everything from restaurants to the sale of loose edible oil under scrutiny.

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Students protest after a series of deaths on campus, raising difficult questions about institutional support and accountability.

As the new law begins to take effect, prayer gatherings and religious activity have become part of its first real-world tests.