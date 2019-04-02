Gurgaon violence: House owner seeks withdrawal of FIR

Ten days after he and his relatives were attacked by a mob inside their home in Gurgaon’s Bhoop Singh Nagar, Mohammad Sajid Monday submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Sohna seeking that the cross-FIR registered against his family be withdrawn and his “life and property” be protected.

“On March 21, around 5.30 pm, some boys from Nayagaon carried out a life threatening attack on my house, in which 12-13 people of my family, including me, were seriously injured and my house was broken and looted. My family is very scared because of this. (Our) lives are in danger and a false case has been registered against me to exert pressure,” states Sajid in the memorandum.

“You are requested to protect my life and property and withdraw the case registered against me, otherwise I will have to go to a safer place with my family,” he states.

Sohna SDM Chinar Chahal said, “The family met me today and submitted a memorandum in which they put forth their grievances and sought relief. I have reassured them of an unbiased police probe. They wanted the FIR against them to be withdrawn, but I cannot interfere in the criminal justice system…”

“The family has also asked for more security. We have already provided them with some security, but an assessment will be conducted and security will be increased if needed,” she said.

Haji Shehzad Khan, chairman of the Muslim Ekta Manch, which has been helping the family with the legal processes in the wake of the violence, reiterated that the cross-FIR was a way to “put pressure” on Sajid and his relatives. “The SDM had reassured them of a fair investigation, but this cross-FIR is a complete U-turn on that promise…,” said Khan.

The incident took place on March 21, when a group of men armed with sticks, rods, and spears barged into Sajid’s home and attacked his family. Eleven people have been arrested so far, while one of the accused has registered a cross-FIR.