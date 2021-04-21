Gurgaon: Two arrested for throwing stones at police when questioned during night curfew

The accused who was nabbed, police said, was identified as Deepak, who hails from Mathura and, along with the other two accused, identified as Ashok and Jaiprakash, works at a private company in Noida.

Two people have been arrested in Faridabad for throwing stones at police personnel when they were questioned upon being found on the streets during night curfew hours. A third accused is absconding in the case.

According to the police, the incident occurred around midnight on Monday on Air Force Road when a police patrolling vehicle spotted three men roaming in the area “needlessly”.

“Upon seeing them on the road during night curfew, the police personnel questioned the men about why they were outside. All three of them were intoxicated and started misbehaving with the personnel. They eventually became violent and started pelting stones at the police team,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.

“One of the stones hit a woman police officer on her face, because of which she sustained injuries. Other personnel also sustained minor injuries. Although the team was able to nab one of the accused from the spot, the other two managed to flee,” he said.

The accused who was nabbed, police said, was identified as Deepak, who hails from Mathura and, along with the other two accused, identified as Ashok and Jaiprakash, works at a private company in Noida. An FIR was registered against the three men at the Saran police station, under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 341 (wrongful restraint), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“During questioning, Deepak had told police that Ashok resides in Noida and Jaiprakash is a resident of Faridabad’s Palla area. The three men had gone to meet some of Ashok’s relatives, who reside in Rajiv Colony,” said PRO Singh.

“Ashok has been arrested on the basis of information provided by Deepak, and investigations are underway to nab the third accused as well,” he said.

The injured police officer, meanwhile, was admitted in hospital after the incident and required 8 stitches for the injury.

In a similar incident in Delhi on Sunday, a couple was arrested for misbehaving with police personnel when they were asked to wear masks while travelling in their car.