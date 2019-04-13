Watch: Man tries to run over Gurgaon toll plaza employee after avoiding tax

A toll plaza booth employee was allegedly abducted and beaten up after four men in a Toyota Innova tried to run over him at Gurugram’s Kherki Daula on Saturday. The four commuters attempted to pass the toll gate without paying the toll tax when the employee tried to intervene.

4 men in an Innova tried to run over a Kherki Dhaula toll plaza employee in Gurgaon today when he tried to stop them from passing without paying tax.Victim has alleged he was subsequently abducted & beaten up in an isolated area. Matter is under investigation. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/wl4vl34gRZ — Sakshi Dayal (@sakshi_dayal) April 13, 2019

In the video, the employee was seen tapping the bonnet of the car, but that did not stop the car driver from trying to speed away in an attempt to run over the employee. The victim alleged that he was subsequently abducted and beaten up in an isolated area. Police have ordered an investigation into the matter.

The Kherki Daula toll plaza has witnessed a number of incidents of violence and confrontations including one in January when a cop created chaos at the toll plaza and tried to flee without paying the tax.

More details awaited.