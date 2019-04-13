Watch: Man tries to run over Gurgaon toll plaza employee after avoiding tax

Toggle Menu
The Innova which was carrying four commuters attempted to pass the barricade without paying the toll tax when the employee tried to intervene.

In the video, the employee was seen tapping the bonnet of the car, but that did not stop the car driver from trying to speed away in an attempt to run over the employee.

A toll plaza booth employee was allegedly abducted and beaten up after four men in a Toyota Innova tried to run over him at Gurugram’s Kherki Daula on Saturday. The four commuters attempted to pass the toll gate without paying the toll tax when the employee tried to intervene.

In the video, the employee was seen tapping the bonnet of the car, but that did not stop the car driver from trying to speed away in an attempt to run over the employee. The victim alleged that he was subsequently abducted and beaten up in an isolated area. Police have ordered an investigation into the matter.

The Kherki Daula toll plaza has witnessed a number of incidents of violence and confrontations including one in January when a cop created chaos at the toll plaza and tried to flee without paying the tax.

More details awaited.

