Follow Us:
Thursday, August 02, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry Sponsored

Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry
  • Gurgaon: Three held for forcefully chopping off Muslim youth’s beard

Gurgaon: Three held for forcefully chopping off Muslim youth’s beard

Two people started hurling racial abuses at Jaffruddin, unable to ignore them for long he retorted back, this angered his tormentors who took him to a saloon and had his beard chopped off.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 2, 2018 5:43:49 pm
Gurgaon: Three held for harassing Muslim man, forcefully shaving his beard Jaffruddin’s beard was forcefully chopped off. (Source: ANI)
Related News

Three people have been arrested Thursday after allegedly abusing, assaulting and forcefully shaving off a Muslim man’s beard, the police was quoted as saying by PTI. The accused have been identified and arrested, the police further said. Jaffruddin is a resident of Mewat and was visiting a friend in Gurgaon when the incident occurred.

According to ANI, DCP of Gurugram (Crime) Sumit Kuhar confirmed that the accused have been arrested and rejected the idea of the involvement of an organisation behind the incident. Kuhar said, “Three people including the barber have been arrested and will be produced before the court today. This is an isolated incident and no organisation is involved in it.”

On July 31, Jaffruddin, a resident of Mewat, was at Khandsa Mandi in Gurgaon when two people hurled racial abuses at him. Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan told PTI that: “Jaffruddin initially ignored the religious insults but he finally retorted. Following which, the accused persons assaulted Jaffruddin. Then they took him to a saloon and chopped his beard off.”

The accused — Gaurav, Eklash from Uttar Pradesh and Nitin from Harayana — even threatened him with dire consequences if he approached the police. Unperturbed by the threat Jaffruddin registered a case against the perpetrators with Gurgaon’s Sector 37 police in next day.

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement