Gurgaon: Three held for forcefully chopping off Muslim youth’s beard

Jaffruddin’s beard was forcefully chopped off. (Source: ANI) Jaffruddin’s beard was forcefully chopped off. (Source: ANI)

Three people have been arrested Thursday after allegedly abusing, assaulting and forcefully shaving off a Muslim man’s beard, the police was quoted as saying by PTI. The accused have been identified and arrested, the police further said. Jaffruddin is a resident of Mewat and was visiting a friend in Gurgaon when the incident occurred.

According to ANI, DCP of Gurugram (Crime) Sumit Kuhar confirmed that the accused have been arrested and rejected the idea of the involvement of an organisation behind the incident. Kuhar said, “Three people including the barber have been arrested and will be produced before the court today. This is an isolated incident and no organisation is involved in it.”

On July 31, Jaffruddin, a resident of Mewat, was at Khandsa Mandi in Gurgaon when two people hurled racial abuses at him. Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan told PTI that: “Jaffruddin initially ignored the religious insults but he finally retorted. Following which, the accused persons assaulted Jaffruddin. Then they took him to a saloon and chopped his beard off.”

The accused — Gaurav, Eklash from Uttar Pradesh and Nitin from Harayana — even threatened him with dire consequences if he approached the police. Unperturbed by the threat Jaffruddin registered a case against the perpetrators with Gurgaon’s Sector 37 police in next day.

