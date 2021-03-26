Gurgaon teen’s suicide: Parents claim probe faulty

The family’s lead counsel Amish Aggarwala said: “The chargesheet was filed January end, after which we filed a protest petition in court saying the investigation is defective... we had given information in writing, naming other accused persons and several others."

Ten months after a 17-year-old boy committed suicide, after being accused of molestation in a social media post, his parents have claimed the probe in the case is faulty and filed a protest petition in court. Police, however, have denied the allegations.

On May 4 last year, the boy, a class XII student at a private school, had jumped from the balcony. His parents later alleged he had taken the step after a girl accused him of molesting her.

The family’s lead counsel Amish Aggarwala said: “The chargesheet was filed January end, after which we filed a protest petition in court saying the investigation is defective… we had given information in writing, naming other accused persons and several witnesses who came to us and said these people encouraged us to join them and spread lies about the victim. But none of these accused persons have been examined… we have filed our protest petition, the judge has issued notice. The matter is now fixed for April 6.”

Police have denied the allegations. “The girl and a friend of hers have been charged under IPC sections 305 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention). We were given names of other minors as well, but anyone can give another person’s name. Our investigation has been done properly; all those involved have been named in the chargesheet,” said Inspector Dinkar, SHO, Sector 53 police station. The teenagers named in the chargesheet could not be contacted for comment.

