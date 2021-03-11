Gurgaon starts women’s safety survey

"The survey is, as of now, being done only in Gurgaon... It will be active for a month and different departments, including the Gurgaon Police, MCG, and GMDA are also aligned with it," said an official.

In an effort to better understand “people’s perception of women’s safety” and strengthen it in public and workplaces in Gurgaon, the district administration has launched a survey that seeks the opinion of residents on aspects of women’s safety. Officials said they hope to convert some of the feedback obtained into “actionables”.

The purpose of the survey, officials said, is twofold — to assesses what people feel about women’s safety in different public spaces, and to assess the extent to which people are aware of services and facilities launched by the government to strengthen it, their feedback regarding the services and their effectiveness.

“The survey is, as of now, being done only in Gurgaon… It will be active for a month and different departments, including the Gurgaon Police, MCG, and GMDA are also aligned with it,” said an official.