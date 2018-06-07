Gurgaon school boy’s murder: Pb & Hry HC denies bail to juvenile accused

The CBI had filed the chargesheet on the 89th day The CBI had filed the chargesheet on the 89th day

Ruling that the CBI had 90 days and not 60 days to conclude its investigation, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal for default bail for the accused in the case relating to the murder of seven-year-old student of a prominent Gurgaon school. The CBI had filed the chargesheet on the 89th day.

The class XI student, who was arrested by the CBI on November 7, 2017, for the murder, had challenged the dismissal of his plea for default bail by additional sessions judge, Gurgaon, on February 5 this year. He is being tried as adult under the Juvenile Justice Act.

His counsels argued that the CBI had not filed the chargesheet within the prescribed time period under the CrPC and that had made him entitled for a default bail. The chargesheet and bail plea had been filed on the same day before the lower court in February. The counsel representing the accused had contended that the investigating agency had only 60 days to conclude the probe, and not 90 days meant for filing of the chargesheet in cases where the accused can be punished with death or life imprisonment or punishment of not less than 10 years.

The CBI, however, argued that it had 90 days for filing of the chargesheet and that it cannot be presumed that the accused cannot be sentenced to more than 10 years imprisonment.

A child in conflict with law under Section 21 of the Juvenile Justice Act cannot be sentenced to death or life imprisonment for any crime, including murder. “The time period available to the investigating agency to complete the investigation, in the case involving a child in conflict with law, who is alleged to have committed the offence of murder, would be that of 90 days and not 60 days,” the judgment reads.

The counsels representing the accused had also challenged the fact that the chargesheet had been filed on February 5 as recorded by the lower court and argued that it had been filed a day later. On the question of the chargesheet being filed after the expiry of the 90-day period, the High Court said that the period had to be calculated from the day the accused is produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which is November 9.

