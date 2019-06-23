Authorities to check Gurgaon’s monsoon preparedness, inspect water drainage

A joint inspection of all drains in Gurgaon will be carried out by the district administration and the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) on June 26 and 27 to check the city’s monsoon preparedness. This was announced by Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri at a meeting held by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department Keshni Anand Arora Saturday.

“A joint inspection will be conducted on June 26, in which a mock drill will be conducted to see whether the arrangements made for drainage of water are strong enough. If any spots remain for inspection even after the day, these will be considered on June 27,” the Deputy Commissioner said .

In the meeting, Arora also directed officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to ensure that drains along NH48 and in areas adjoining it are cleaned by June 25. She also directed them to fill up all pits on roads by the same date, after the Commissioner of Police stated that “the pits are not visible during monsoon because they get filled with water, and several cars get stuck in them… The vehicle then tend to break down, leading to traffic jams.”

In the meeting, NHAI officials told Arora that there are three pumping points in Gurgaon city, one for drainage of water near Sector 34, another at Hero Honda underpass and a third near Sector 10A. Following flooding of Hero Honda Chowk during monsoon last year, it had been decided that all pump sets would be handed over by the NHAI to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

However, according to NHAI officials, this cannot be done as the contractor assigned the task of installing these sets is unwilling to work with GMDA. “The contractor hired to put the pumping sets has a four-year contract with NHAI and is unwilling to work with GMDA. That is why the pump sets cannot be handed over as of now,” said Project Director Ashok Sharma at the meeting.

In such a situation, Arora directed that the responsibility of installing pump sets in the monsoon would be on NHAI, but would be done under the supervision of GMDA. She also directed officials to ensure that any generators needed to operate the pump sets must be installed in advance, and the fuel needed to run these also be arranged prior to the monsoon setting in.

Providing an update on the status of water drainage at the Hero Honda Chowk underpass, where water had filled up during the rains last year, NHAI officials said the three pumpsets, with a capacity of 3,000 litres per minute (LPM), that were in operation last year have been replaced with eight pumpsets, with a capacity of 5,000 LPM each, to avoid a repeat of last year.