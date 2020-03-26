Gurgaon Police Commissioner issues fresh order, adds more e-commerce retailers to list of those allowed

The order comes after several services stopped operations, with their delivery personnel being harassed at checkpoints in the city. The order comes after several services stopped operations, with their delivery personnel being harassed at checkpoints in the city.

Following an order on Wednesday that permitted 12 online delivery services to operate in Gurgaon district, Commissioner of Police Mohammad Akil issued another order late Wednesday evening, adding other e-commerce retailers and operators to the list.

“The following other retailers/operators online delivery services Zomato, Flipkart, Amazon, 24seven, Blue Dart, DTDC, Wow Express, Swiggy, Grofers, Bigbasket, Milkbasket, Dunzo, Big Bazaar, Snapdeal, Licious, Medlife, PharmEasy, Urbanclap, Ninjacart, Honasa Comsumer Pvt. Ltd., Healthians Diagnsotics, Delhivery Pvt. Ltd., Nutrimoo Milk Dairy, More retail Ltd, Easyday, Jabong, Myntra, Spencer’s, Reliance fresh, Jubilant Food Works, Foodpanda, Faaso’s, Pizza Hut, Ubereats, Needs Supermart Pvt. Ltd., 1mg, Dr. Lal PathLabs, Max-Path, Satvacart and any other e-commerce retailers/operators shall be allowed to operate.” states the order.

The order comes after several services stopped operations, with their delivery personnel being harassed at checkpoints in the city. Both Gurgaon Police and the district administration held meetings Wednesday to discuss measures to ensure smooth supply of goods to residents at their doorsteps during the next three weeks.

The district administration had also announced that 15 ‘Mobile Grocery Shops’ would be started in the district to supply essentials like salt, flour, pulses, and rice to people near their homes.

In another step towards ensuring essential services run smoothly, the administration, today, has also called on Residents’ Welfare Associations to apply for access passes for staff handling “essential services”.

“After careful consideration of the requirements of RWAs for access passes to staff handling essential services in colonies/sectors/condominiums, 5 passes will be issued as of now to each RWA.” stated a release by the district administration.

“Adjoining RWAs may actively share these resources with each other in times of need. Passes should be made only for plumbers, electricians, estate managers etc.” it states.

Gurgaon has so far recorded 10 cases of coronavirus, the highest in Haryana which has recorded a total of 17 cases.

According to officials, 262 samples have been sent for testing so far, of which 222 have returned with negative results, and 10 people have tested positive. Results of 30 samples are awaited.

