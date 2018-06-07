Gurgaon police arrests key Lawrence Bishnoi gang member from Hyderabad

Bishnoi key gang member Sampat Nehra arrested by Gurgaon police. (Source: Gurgaon police) Bishnoi key gang member Sampat Nehra arrested by Gurgaon police. (Source: Gurgaon police)

In a major breakthrough, Gurgaon police on Wednesday night arrested Sampat Nehra, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, from Hyderabad. Nehra is accused of multiple crimes, including murder, attempt to murder and loot. He also has dozens of cases registered against him in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. He is particularly notorious for murdering people in exchange for crores of rupees, said police.

“Ever since the arrest of the gang leader, Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently locked up in Jodhpur jail, Nehra had been handling the operations of the gang,” said Ravinder Kumar, PRO of Gurgaon police.

The Bishnoi gang was in the news recently in January, when its leader, while being taken from Jodhpur jail to be produced in court, told mediapersons that Bollywood actor Salman Khan would be killed.

According to police, 28-year-old Nehra was the gang’s sharp-shooter, and entered the underworld through the route of student politics. He hails from Kishangarh, Chandigarh, and was currently residing in Rajasthan’s Churu district.

He is accused of murdering a municipal councillor’s husband in Punjab’s Banur area, as well as an attempt to murder the brother of a former MLA of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

In addition, Nehra is accused of murdering a man in the Sadulpur court in Rajasthan’s Rajgarh area, and firing at a police party to release another gang member, Deepak, from their custody.

“Apart from these, several other cases are also registered against him, regarding murders, attempts to murder, loot, dacoity, and extortion…He will be brought to Gurgaon from Hyderabad, on remand, and questioned further,” said PRO Kumar.

