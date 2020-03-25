Gurgaon nurse tests positive in Panipat, Haryana tally reaches 17

Till date, Haryana has sent 462 samples for testing out of which 336 were found negative. The report in 111 samples was yet awaited. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) Till date, Haryana has sent 462 samples for testing out of which 336 were found negative. The report in 111 samples was yet awaited. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

A 21-year-old nurse from Panipat, working for a private hospital in Gurgaon, has tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of infected persons in Haryana to 17, an official said Wednesday.

The nurse had reached her hometown Panipat from Gurgaon over a week ago. She had used different modes of transports, including metro rail, auto rickshaw and a bus, to reach home in Panipat, a senior official of the health department in Panipat said.

He said at that time of reaching home, she was not sick but fell ill five days ago after which she immediately reported to the district health authorities in Panipat. Subsequently, her samples were sent for tests and she has been confirmed positive for COVID-19, he said.

“The nurse has been admitted to the Panipat civil hospital and kept in isolation. Her family members in Panipat have been quarantined and the hospital where she works too has been informed,” he added.

Gurgaon, with 10 positive cases, leads the tally in Haryana where a case each has been reported from Panchkula, Palwal and Sonipat, besides two people, including the nurse, testing positive for coronavirus in Panipat. Two positive cases have been reported from Faridabad.

Till Wednesday evening, the total number of persons kept under surveillance in Haryana has crossed 9m829 including 9,753 passengers who returned to state from various foreign countries. Out of these 617 persons have completed 28-day mandatory quarantine period, while 9,212 were yet under surveillance.

A total of 129 persons continue to remain in hospitals across Haryana and are under treatment. Till date, Haryana has sent 462 samples for testing out of which 336 were found negative. The report in 111 samples was yet awaited.

Hospital arrangements

The state government has created 370 isolation wards with capacity of 3177 beds for suspected coronavirus patients. A quarantine facility with 2544 rooms has also been kept ready.

All government, aided and private medical colleges have been directed to reserve 25 per cent of the beds and create exclusive COVID-19 hospitals. “A total of 2510 beds in various medical colleges are also being reserved for COVID-19”, an official said.

Helpline no. 8558893911 (Panchkula, Gurugram and Faridabad), 1075 (remaining districts) and 108 have been made functional 24×7.

PGIMS, Rohtak has been designated as Tertiary Care Centre for treatment of critical suspects. Another helpline number 1100 would also be made operational soon for the entire state.

Two labs, one each at PGIMS, Rohtak and BPS Khanpur Kalan, have been designated for testing of COVID-19.

Government has also decided to provide extension in service to medical and paramedical staff and those engaged in essential services who were due for retirement this month.

To prevent panic buying of the two medicines perceived to be building immunity against coronavirus, Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora Wednesday issued directions that sale of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine be discontinued without a doctor’s prescription. She added that PPE kits for medical, paramedical staff should be prepared in the medical colleges according to the technical specifications prescribed by PGI.

Meanwhile, a total of 186 FIRs were registered against people for violating the norms of lockdown and 276 persons were arrested. A total of 1454 vehicles have also been challaned or impounded.

All Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police have been directed to ensure door-to-door supply of all essential commodities including milk, vegetables, poultry etc. It has also been directed to ensure supply of food packets to the needy, infirm and slum dwellers through government and voluntary efforts.

Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) and HAFED would monitor and ensure uninterrupted supply and distribution of milk, milk products, rice, cereals, edible oil, sugar, vegetables, fruits and similar products to all the residents of the state during the lockdown period.

The Haryana government has deputed 26 officials, including 24 IAS and two IFS officers, for planning, coordination and monitoring activities for the prevention and control of coronavirus.

Home Minister Anil Vij said that the state government was making every effort to prevent spread of COVID-19 infection in the state. Vij said that state government has started preparing a list of retired government doctors and if need arises their services will be availed.

