Gurgaon: Nuh man arrested in five cases of theft

Gurgaon Police claim to have solved five cases of theft, snatching of CNG autorickshaws and loot, with the arrest of a Nuh resident who was apprehended from Sohna on Friday.

According to police, the accused, identified as Dharambir, was arrested as a result of investigation into the theft of an autorickshaw earlier this month.

“The incident had taken place on the night between June 6 and 7. In his complaint, the auto driver claimed that, around 12.30 am, two boys hired his vehicle for an agreed fare of Rs 150 to take them from HUDA City Centre to CRPF Camp,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

However, when the vehicle reached near Ullahwas, one of the two boys said they needed to drop by JMD Empire to pick up two bags. When the driver refused, the two boys offered him an additional Rs 50 and he agreed. Upon reaching the destination, however, the driver alleged that both the boys fled with his auto, also taking with them his RC book, driving licence and a wallet, which had Rs 250 in it.

“The accused was produced in court Friday and remanded to two days in police custody. During questioning, he has confessed to being involved in five other cases registered at the Sector 65 police station, Sohna police station, and the Sector 29 police station,” said PRO Boken.

“Three CNG autos stolen by the accused as well as a Santro car and one mobile phone have been seized. He will be produced in court again and sent to judicial remand,” he said.