Gurgaon: New portal for registration of hospital beds for Covid patients

The district administration has launched a portal to streamline the process of allotting beds to covid patients. The initiative was launched hours after Gurgaon ran out of vacant ventilator beds late Tuesday night, and at a time when the district, this morning, is down to its last vacant ICU bed.

According to officials, people can now sign up for hospital beds on the Covid portal – covidggn.com – under the ‘register for hospital bed’ section. They have to click on ‘Request Now’, following which a performa opens up where they can fill out the patient’s details. “Once these requests are received, a list of patients will be prepared by the district administration, which will be perused by a team of doctors. After that, arrangements will be made to admit the serious patients in hospitals,” said a spokesperson of the district administration.

Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg, said, “Serious Covid patients of the district will be immediately admitted at hospitals and their treatment started. If there is a need to admit a person at hospital for treatment, they should definitely get beds, The administration is making arrangements for this.”

Officials from the district administration have offered reassurance that additional beds are being arranged in the district through tie ups with three establishments. The number of beds at SGT Medical College will be ramped up to 500 beds, at Medeor Hospital to 125 beds, and at the World College of Medical Sciences Research and Hospital in Jhajjar to 150.

“We are on the job and we are sure that within the next three or four days, we will be able to upscale the bed availability,” Garg had told The Indian Express on Tuesday.