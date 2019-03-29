Family attacked in Gurgaon: One of the accused lodges cross FIR

A week after a mob barged into the home of a Muslim family in Gurgaon and attacked them, a cross FIR has been registered by one of the accused in the case against two members of the family. The case has been registered under Section 323, 324, 34 of IPC, police said.

Advertising

Members of the family were beaten with rods and sticks by a mob inside their home in Gurgaon’s Bhoop Singh Nagar on Holi, March 21.

On the day of the incident at around 5 pm, two men approached some of the victims, who were playing cricket in a vacant plot near the house, and allegedly asked them to “go to Pakistan and play”.

As the conversation escalated into an argument, the accused summoned their accomplices, who reached the spot armed with sticks, rods, spears, and swords. They barged into the house and attacked those inside, which included Mohammad Sajid, his wife, and their six children, as well as relatives who had come to visit them on the day.

Of the 10 people arrested in the case, two others have prior cases registered against them, with one having been jailed twice.

-With ENS inputs