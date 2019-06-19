Gurgaon: Man arrested for allegedly masturbating at woman outside metro station

A man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly masturbating on a woman on the escalator leading out of HUDA City Centre Metro station last week, ANI reported.

A case had been registered against an unknown person at the metro police station in Gurgaon.

The incident took place at 9.25 pm on June 14, according to the police. The matter came to light Monday when the 29-year-old woman from Delhi took to Twitter to recount the incident.

In a series of tweets, she said as she was walking down the escalator, she felt something on her back. She turned around to see a man standing behind, and realised he had masturbated on her. She slapped him, and he abused her. As she shouted for help, the man flashed her again and fled, she alleged.

Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Boken said an FIR was registered on the basis of the victim’s narration of the incident on social media.