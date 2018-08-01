Gurgaon Man ‘commits suicide’ live on Facebook: Police Gurgaon Man ‘commits suicide’ live on Facebook: Police

In a soul-stirring act, a 28-year old man went live on social networking site Facebook while hanging himself to death from a ceiling fan at his residence following a fight with his wife, the police said today. The police came to know of the incident only after the “disturbing suicide video” went viral, said Gurgaon Police spokesperson Subhash Boken.

Boken said Amit, a resident of Haily Mandi near Pataudi, took the extreme step as his wife left for her parents’ house after the fight between them on Monday. “As his wife prepared to leave her marital home, Amit even told her not to go, or else, he would commit suicide,” said the police spokesperson, adding that the woman, upset over the fight, however, did not take the threat seriously and asked him to “go on.”

“An upset Amit later hanged himself to death, while live-streaming his extreme step on Facebook,” said Boken. Amit’s family subsequently cremated his body without informing the police, said Boken, adding that the police have launched a probe into the incident.

The victim also often faced bouts of depression, for which he was undergoing treatment at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) at Rohtak for the last couple of months, Boken added.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App