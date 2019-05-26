Toggle Menu
Gurgaon: Man allegedly thrashed, forced to chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Jai Sri Ram'

The incident happened while the youth was on his way back home after attending a prayer service at a mosque.

Gurgaon: Man beaten, forced to chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Jai Sri Ram'
The assailant also threw the man’s skull cap to the ground. (Representational Image)

A 25-year-old man from Bihar was allegedly beaten and forced to chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Jai Sri Ram’ by an unidentified person in Gurgaon last night. The assailant allegedly threw his skull cap to the ground while assaulting him.

The incident happened while the youth was on his way back home after attending a prayer service at a mosque.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the case.

More details awaited 

