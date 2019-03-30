Gurgaon family assaulted at home now faces FIR

A week after a group of men barged into the home of Mohammad Sajid and assaulted him and his relatives, one of the accused registered a cross FIR against two members of Sajid’s family on Thursday night, alleging they beat him up with cricket bats.

“We have registered a case under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 34 (common intention) at Bhondsi police station,” Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police, said.

Police said the case had been registered by Rajkumar, a resident of Nayagaon, against Abid and Amir. In his complaint, he claimed the incident took place around 4-5 pm, when he was passing through the area.

“Some boys were playing cricket and the ball hit my stomach. When I protested, they started hitting me. Abid hit me on the head with a bat and I fell down. Some other boys came and saved me from them,” he alleged.

He also claimed he was taken to a hospital in Sohna and then referred to Gurgaon. He claimed he was admitted there when he found that the matter had escalated and a case had been registered against him and his friends. Before police could apprehend him, he left the hospital without telling anyone, he claimed.

Rajkumar was eventually arrested on Wednesday, and a case based on his complaint was registered after the medico legal report (MLR) confirmed he had stitches on his head, police said.

“We cross-checked claims that he was taken to a hospital in Sohna and referred to Gurgaon. The MLR indicated he had injuries. An FIR has been registered and investigations are underway,” said Boken.

Relatives of the two accused denied the allegations, with Sajid’s nephew Dilshad, who was injured, saying: “This is being done to put pressure on us. How have police registered a case like this? We intend to take the matter to court.”

Sajid said, “They broke our house, beat us up, looted our valuables, and we are the ones being accused. What kind of justice is this?”

Packing begins at Sajid’s home

The Gurgaon family assaulted inside their own home last week has started packing its bags. “ We no longer feel safe or at peace here,” said Sameena, wife of Mohammad Sajid.

“We were prepared to leave for a relative’s home today. But the police commissioner reassured us justice would be done and no harm would come to us. We will shift to an alternative accommodation in a week,” said Sajid.

His nephew Dilshad added, “Police have registered a case against us. How can we feel safe in a situation like this?”

Sajid’s brother-in-law Arif said the family hopes to move to Delhi, where the children will have to take school admission afresh. “Right now, our focus is on saving our lives, and more importantly theirs,” Sajid said.