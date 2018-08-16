Gurgaon: Days after official shot dead on duty, two arrested from Manesar village

The 70-acre piece of land where patwari Ishwar Singh was shot dead on Tuesday. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) The 70-acre piece of land where patwari Ishwar Singh was shot dead on Tuesday. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Gurgaon police on Thursday arrested two people from a Manesar village in connection with the killing of a Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) official earlier this week.

According to police, the two arrested accused have been using the land for agricultural purpose and were upset that HSIIDC officials were surveying the land for acquisition. The incident took place at Manesar’s Sector 1.

As per an earlier statement by the police, the victim, identified as patwari Ishwar Singh (52), was shot dead and his colleague injured when he was surveying the disputed land. Police said Singh was sitting in the corporation’s official vehicle when two men on a bike stopped to ask the driver about a specific officer. Although the officer they were looking for was delayed, the driver directed them to Singh, who, he said, was also an officer.

“Singh had gone to measure a piece of HSIIDC land in Manesar that has been under dispute for some time since villagers believe it belongs to them,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon police. “On hearing this, the men opened fire at both Singh and the driver. Singh succumbed to his injuries,” added Boken.

The disputed land is part of the 400-acre land in Manesar, which was supposed to be acquired by HSIIDC as per the Supreme Court orders.

