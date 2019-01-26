Gurgaon building collapse: Police arrest owner, hunt for absconding contractor

Two days after a four-storey under-construction building collapsed in Gurgaon’s Ullahwas village, killing 7 people, police have arrested the owner of the structure. The contractor, who has also been identified, is absconding.

“The owner of the building, Dayaram, was arrested last night from another place in Sector 65, where he was hiding since the building collapsed. He will be produced in court today. We are seeking judicial remand,” said Inspector Satbir Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sector 65 police station, where the FIR has been registered under Sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

With the building falling under the Lal Dora area, Dayaram was one of two accused named in the FIR. The contractor, who was the other accused, has been identified but is absconding. “The contractor has been identified as a man who hails from Madhya Pradesh but was residing in Gurgaon. However, he has been missing from his home ever since the building collapsed. We are conducting investigations to track him down and arrest him,” said the SHO.

The incident had occurred around 5 am on Thursday, when the four-storey structure came crumbling down while 7 men, who were living there on rent, were inside. Search and rescue operations were conducted until 3 am on Friday, with personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Civil Defence, Gurgaon Police, and Fire Department, participating in the efforts.

The bodies of all 7 men were retrieved by 11 pm on Thursday evening, and their postmortems conducted Friday. Doctors said they would have been alive only for “two to five minutes” after the structures came down.

The FIR in the matter was registered on the complaint of Jogendra Singh, the father of one of the deceased, who had also been residing in the building for the last two months. However, he was on his night duty as a security guard when the structure collapsed.

“Two floors of the house had been constructed earlier, which were in bad condition. Even then, the owner, without repairing the building, in his greed for rent, was making two more floors. The owner and contractor colluded to use inferior quality of material for the upper two floors, because of which the building collapsed at 5 am,” said Singh in the complaint.

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, had announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh for the families of the deceased. On Thursday, Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh offered reassurance that the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) would be conducting a magisterial enquiry “to examine the cause of the incident and suggest future remedy”.