Tantra retreat that ran into trouble in Goa now courts controversy in Kashmir

Responding to Mehboob Mufti's (right) call, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (left) called upon Chief Minister Abdullah to "take note and stop this exploitation". (Express photo)

A poster advertising a four-day ‘Tantra in Silence’ in Kashmir’s Gurez Valley by Swami Dhyan Sumit of Rajneesh Temple is snowballing into a row, with former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq calling for a ban on the event.

Raising the issue, former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mufti said a similar event by the organisers was cancelled in Goa last year after public outcry.

“A poster is advertising a ‘Tantra Silence’ retreat in Gurez Valley, Srinagar. A similar ‘Tantra’ retreat facilitated by Swami Dhyan Sumit, a self-styled godman promoting a new religion under the Shree Rajneesh Foundation, was cancelled in Goa last year after its obscene promotional material sparked widespread controversy, and [the] Goa Police had to intervene,” Mufti said in a post on X while seeking intervention from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. “Gurez is no playground for experiments in the name of spirituality or tourism. I request @CM_JnK and @JmuKmrpolice to intervene immediately and take appropriate action”.