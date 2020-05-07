Gurdaspur patient loses COVID battle, Punjab records eight fresh cases

The three women had come in the contact of already positive patients. (Representational Photo) The three women had come in the contact of already positive patients. (Representational Photo)

With eight new cases, including six from Jalandhar, Punjab’s total tally of coronavirus cases reached 199 on Thursday. There are three women patients among Jalandhar’s six new cases. One case each was reported from Ludhiana and Patiala. With the latest addition of new patients, Punjab’s total cases have doubled in the past 10 days. The death toll due to the pandemic also went up in the state with one patient from Gurdaspur losing the battle against COVID-19 on Thursday.

Jalandhar

Jalandhar’s case count now stands at 31, including four cured and two deaths. On Thursday, the husband of a deceased 50-year-old woman from Kotla Heran village also tested positive. Apart from this, a 30-year-old woman from Valmiki Mohalla, a 42-year-old woman from Old Sabji Mandi area and a 32-year-old woman from Raja garden Colony tested positive. The three women had come in the contact of already positive patients. One of the women was a safai karamchari at a private hospital where the deceased woman of Kotla Heran was admitted.

Besides this, the brother-in-law of a positive patient from Mitha Bazaar area also tested positive. One 59-year-old from Jalandhar’s Basti Sheikh area has also tested positive, but he so far has no known history of international travel or contact with an infected person.

Gurdaspur

A 60-year-old retired school teacher, who was the only COVID patient of Gurdaspur district, died on Thursday in Amritsar. He had a travel history to Jalandhar where his brother was admitted to a private hospital.

The samples of 61 direct contacts of this patient were taken of which 57 have tested negative, while the reports of four are still pending.

Patiala

In Patiala, a 50-year-old man tested positive Thursday. He was the contact of already infected social worker, who had been distributing ration at various places in the city during the lockdown before he fell sick.

Ludhiana

A 58-year-old a Revenue Department officer tested positive in Ludhiana on Thursday. He had been unwell since April 10 and was rushed to DMCH on April 14. The patient had no travel history and was not on official duty since March 21, Chief Secretary K B S Sidhu said. The 58-year-old is the second government employee to test positive after ACP (North), Ludhiana. The total number of positive cases in Ludhiana now stand at 12.

Hoshiarpur

An alleged Tablighi Jamaat member escaped from the isolation ward in Hoshiarpur Thursday after breaking the window of the ward. He was later arrested from Chabbewal and handed over to Health Department. The man hails from Himachal and was probably in contact with a Tabligh member who had attended the Delhi congregation. He was supposed to stay in hospital till the time his test report was received.

(With inputs from ENS, Ludhiana)

