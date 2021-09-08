Gurdas Mann’s anticipatory bail plea rejected

Additional Sessions Judge Justice Manjinder Singh Wednesday dismissed an anticipatory bail plea filed by renowned Punjabi singer Gurdas Mann in a case registered against him for hurting religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

Heavy police deployment was made at the court premises to maintain law and order. Mann was booked for hurting religious sentiments by Jalandhar’s Nakodar police under Section 295 (a) of the IPC. He was booked despite having tendered an apology for the same. Following this, Mann had applied for anticipatory bail.

Mann is the chairman of the Dera Murad Shah Trust in Nakodar. The incident pertains to a religious programme organised at Dera Baba Murad Shah recently. A video clip of the programme later went viral in which Mann could be heard saying Laddi Shah, the chief of Dera Baba Murad Shah, is a descendant of the third Sikh Guru, Amardas.

Sikh organisations had immediately refuted the claim and said there is no historical proof of the same.

The Amritsar-based Siri Guru Granth Sahib Satikar Committee had been vehemently protesting against Mann’s comments for the past few days and although he had tendered an apology, the committee refused to accept it and remained adamant that a case be filed against him for hurting religious sentiments of the Sikh community.