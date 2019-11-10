Gurbani recitation, special langar menu for inmates of Burail jail

It will be a day of Gurbani and special food menu (langar) at the Burail Jail on Tuesday, as the inmates will celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Aiming to make the inmates learn about the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, the Burail Jail Administration organised a special lecture on the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev on Saturday. Further, it has also planned to offer a special food menu on the day of the birth anniversary, along with recitals of Gurbani and Shabad Kirtan in the jail premises.

The lecture was delivered by Pandit Rao, an Assistant Professor at Government College, Sector 46, Chandigarh. Speaking about the lecture on the philosophy of Guru Nanak, Pandit Rao said, “The 45-minutes lecture elucidated on the philosophy of love and peace of Guru Nanak Dev. I urged the inmates to live life on the principles of Guru Nanak.

The inmates listened to the lecture carefully, and also promised on not committing any crime in the future, after they are released.”

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, AIG Prisons (Burail) Virat said, “We had plans to observe the 550 anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in the prison by making halwa (a flour and sugar sweet item), but now we have plans for a special menu for the birth anniversary day. The menu will include matar paneer, kheer, puri, mix-veg and salad.”

The jail officials said, a few sikh inmates had approached the authorities to organise events for a grand celebration of the day, which was taken into consideration and the same will be implemented as per jail manuals, keeping a vigil on security.

Apart from the special food menu, few inmates will also recite gurbani and shabad kirtan in the jail premises. “Some inmates, who are well-versed in gurbani and know how to play musical instruments, like harmonium and tabla, will perform shabad kirtan on the main stage of the jail,” said AIG Virat.