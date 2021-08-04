J&K remains far from ‘Dil’ of India… there’s a forced silence in Valley: Gupkar alliance

Alleging that the clampdown and continuous restrictions on people and gagging of media has led to a forced silence in Jammu and Kashmir, the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has said that the Jammu and Kashmir remain “as far from Delhi and dil (heart) of India as it has ever been”.

The statement of the alliance that was forged last year to seek restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status has come on the second anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the state into two union territories– Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“A process of throttling of democracy and democratic rights was initiated. The clampdown and continuous restrictions on the movement and association of the people and gagging the media has resulted in a forced silence,” said Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, the spokesperson of PAGD.

The alliance has said that the recent all-party meet chaired by Prime Minister Modi triggered hopes in Jammu and Kashmir but nothing concrete has been done to restore the confidence of people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the leaders of different parties from Jammu and Kashmir following the meeting in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the leaders of different parties from Jammu and Kashmir following the meeting in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

“J&K remains as far from Delhi and from the dil (heart) of India as it has ever been. Rather the distances are further widening and disheartening is deepening,” Tarigami said. “It was hoped that the Indian government would realise the futility of its decisions viz a viz August 05 2019. The recent participation of J&K Leaders with the PM was a leap of faith on that hope but none of the measures required to begin rebuilding the shattered confidence of the people of J&K has been taken.”

Calling the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir as an unprecedented constitutional assault, the People’s Alliance has said that this assault has damaged the bond of the relationship between India and the region. It has been said that the experiments carried out with Jammu and Kashmir could be replicated in other parts of India as well.

“By demolishing the constitution of Jammu & Kashmir, the government has crossed all the limits of constitutionality,” the statement said. “Downgrading the historic state of Jammu & Kashmir and dividing it into two separate union territories …has set a precedent that any state can cease to exist as a state and can be carved up into any number of fragments any time, by placing it under governor’s rule”.

Raising concerns over the jobs and land rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the alliance has termed the slogan ‘Naya Kashmir’ as a joke. “The abrogation of Article 35A made the status of permanent residents redundant. Protection of Jobs and land rights were removed arbitrarily which deepened the alienation and sense of insecurity in all the regions. The economy of J&K has virtually collapsed as tourism, trade, agriculture, horticulture and handicraft sectors were badly hit. Employment opportunities are shrinking. Is Corruption any less and governance any better? The fact remains that not a single claim stands the test of scrutiny,” Tarigami said.

“The hoax of BJP’s Naya Kashmir is a joke now. The people have started questioning those in authority as to what they have achieved by destroying Naya Kashmir which came into being through a protracted historic struggle of the people of Jammu and Kashmir”.

The alliance has asked the people to remain united to thwart the attempt of divisive forces and reiterated that the struggle for the rights of people would continue. “We earnestly appeal to all sections of our people in each region and community to remain united and not to fall prey to the false and slanderous campaigns and divisive attempts aiming at dividing and disarming our people,” said Tarigami. “We are sure that at this time of serious crises, we shall not succumb but continue our struggle in defence of our rights using every opportunity through peaceful and legal means”.