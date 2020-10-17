Gupkar alliance agenda against India: J&K BJP

Member Parliament and Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah along with his son ,Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief minister and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah J&K Former Chief Minister and Jammu and Kashmir People Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti , Jammu and Kashmir during a meeting at Dr. Farooq Abdullahs Gupkar residence after two days PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti she was released after 14- months revoked Public Safety Act (PSA) , following the abrogation of Articlcle 370 and 35-A last year, in Srinagar on Thursday. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Calling the Gupkar alliance an “agenda of anti-national forces that want to destabilise the situation” in Kashmir Valley, Jammu and Kahmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Friday accused the National Conference (NC) and PDP of following directions of Pakistan and China to demand restoration of Article 370, which he said is next to impossible.

He warned these parties of “serious ramifications” if they try to push their “anti-India agenda”.

A day after formation of a joint alliance by NC, PDP and other mainstream Kashmir-based politicians – formally named ‘People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration’ – the BJP convened a meeting of various social and religious organisations to focus on political developments in Kashmir and formation of the alliance. At the meeting, the participants called for a united fight against the “nefarious designs” of the NC-PDP-led alliance.

Raina said the BJP will not tolerate anyone who tries to instigate the people of Kashmir against the country.

IkkJutt Jammu, which sees settlement of Gujjars and Bakarwals in Jammu as attempts to change the demography of the predominantly Hindu-inhabited areas, slammed the “Gupkar declaration”, saying that it seeks to make J&K a special “Muslim domain within the territory of Secular India”.

Ikkjutt leader Ankur Sharma said, “The tone and tenor of the statements made by Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and others amount to declaration of war against the Constitution of India and Parliament.”

Among representatives of prominent J&K organisations who took part in the meeting were Narain Singh of Rajput Sabha, Shakti Dutt Sharma of Brahmin Pratinidhi Sabha, M L Rao of Mahasha Sadar Sabha, K K Digra of Shree Guru Ravidass Sabha, Faqir Chand Bhagat of Sant Kabir Dass Sabha, Brahmjot Satti of OBC Sabha, Azaib Singh of Batwal Sabha, Ram Gandhi of West Pakistani Refugees Sabha, and ST Sabha’s Haroon Choudhary.

