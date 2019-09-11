Guntur tense, Chandrababu Naidu calls rally over ‘YSRCP attacks on TDP’

Alleging that hundreds of families have been forced to flee from their villages due to frequent attacks by workers of the YSR Congress Party, TDP president and former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu has called a huge rally at Atmakur in Guntur district on Wednesday.

However, the situation has become tense as the YSRCP government has said it will not allow TDP leaders to disturb peace in the state, with Guntur Police imposing Section 144 in the Palnadu region, prohibiting large gatherings.

The ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally is scheduled to see participation of victims of alleged attacks along with thousands of TDP workers. Naidu has also set up a rehabilitation centre at the TDP headquarters at Guntur to provide help, including legal assistance, to victims, especially of Palnadu region, where the TDP alleged that 500 families have been forced out of their homes by YSRCP members.

TDP leaders have accused police of inaction and not registering FIRs over clashes between YSRCP and TDP workers. The TDP has said it would also file a complaint with the NHRC.

Tempers soared on Tuesday as YSRCP MLAs Ambati Rambabu and A Ramakrishna Reddy announced that they would also take out a rally to Atmakur from the YSRCP office in Guntur to highlight alleged attacks on party workers during the TDP regime. “Naidu is indulging in dirty politics. He is instigating people by calling the rally,” Rambabu said.

The TDP has claimed that eight party members have been killed by YSRCP leaders in the last four months. “About 500 TDP workers, activists and sympathisers have been attacked by YSRCP leaders till now,” former TDP minister Kalava Srinivasulu claimed.

“This rally is to highlight the atrocities committed by YSRCP leaders and their cadre on TDP activists and common people. It is to protect democracy and human rights of ordinary people who are living under the fear of YSRCP leadership,” Naidu said on Tuesday. He urged TDP members to ensure the rally is peaceful.

However, state Home Minister M Sucharita said the government will not allow TDP leaders to disturb peace in the state. “Action would be taken against anyone trying to create a law and order situation,” she said on Tuesday.

Over the last few days, dozens of families have arrived at the TDP headquarters at Guntur, saying that they were forced to flee as YSRCP workers were attacking them.