3 gunmen who shot at Tiger Shroff caught in Rajasthan’s Kota

Three men suspected of firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s vehicle in Mumbai have been arrested in Rajasthan’s Kota on Monday, police said.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Police registered a case against three unidentified men for allegedly firing five rounds at Shroff’s vehicle near Pushpa Narsee Park in Vile Parle around 7 pm on Sunday.

Also Read | Actor Tiger Shroff escapes unhurt after 5 rounds are fired at his car in Juhu; driver injured

Shroff escaped unhurt, while his driver Firdosh and a bystander, Umesh Chavan, sustained bullet injuries. Police have recorded the driver’s statement, and both the Mumbai Police and Crime Branch are investigating the incident.

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A social media post claiming responsibility on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is being examined, but police have not verified the claim or established any link to the gang.