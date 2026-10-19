3 gunmen who shot at Tiger Shroff caught in Rajasthan’s Kota

3 gunmen who shot at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai caught in Rajasthan's Kota: Police

Written by: Parul Kulshrestha
2 min readUpdated: Oct 19, 2026 12:02 PM IST
The bike that was allegedly used in the Tiger Shroff (left) firing case, at DN Nagar Police Station. (File; Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)The bike that was allegedly used in the Tiger Shroff (left) firing case, at DN Nagar Police Station. (File; Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)
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Three men suspected of firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s vehicle in Mumbai have been arrested in Rajasthan’s Kota on Monday, police said.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Police registered a case against three unidentified men for allegedly firing five rounds at Shroff’s vehicle near Pushpa Narsee Park in Vile Parle around 7 pm on Sunday.

Also Read | Actor Tiger Shroff escapes unhurt after 5 rounds are fired at his car in Juhu; driver injured

Shroff escaped unhurt, while his driver Firdosh and a bystander, Umesh Chavan, sustained bullet injuries. Police have recorded the driver’s statement, and both the Mumbai Police and Crime Branch are investigating the incident.

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A social media post claiming responsibility on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is being examined, but police have not verified the claim or established any link to the gang.

Mumbai Police had formed 15 teams to trace the shooters following the incident on Sunday evening.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Parul Kulshrestha
Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions. Expertise and Experience Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public. Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas: Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight. Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women. Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use. Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More

 

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