Hours after gunfight, security forces tighten cordon in Shopian, say 2 militants hiding

This is the first gunfight in the Valley since October last year, when militants were killed in south Kashmir's Kulgam

Written by: Bashaarat Masood
1 min readSrinagarUpdated: Jul 5, 2026 12:50 PM IST
security forces in shopianA joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and paramilitary forces intensified search operations on Sunday morning. (File/AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

A joint team of forces tightened its cordon around Chanapora village in Shopian on Sunday after a gunfight with militants on Saturday evening.

A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and paramilitary forces intensified search operations on Sunday morning as they believe the militants are still hiding in the dense orchards of the village.

On Saturday evening, a brief gunfight erupted in south Kashmir’s Shopian when a joint team of forces launched a cordon and search operation after inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

Police sources said two militants are believed to be hiding in the area.

Sources said that during the search operation on Saturday afternoon, some gunshots were heard and the forces retaliated, leading to a gunfight.

Police sources said the militants were captured on surveillance cameras.

This is the first gunfight in the Valley since October last year, when militants were killed in south Kashmir’s Kulgam.

Story continues below this ad

The gunfight has erupted at a time when the annual Amarnath yatra is underway.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Bashaarat Masood
Bashaarat Masood

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter. Expertise and Experience Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development. Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor. Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans: Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance. Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population. Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley. Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 05: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments