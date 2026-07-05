Hours after gunfight, security forces tighten cordon in Shopian, say 2 militants hiding

A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and paramilitary forces intensified search operations on Sunday morning. (File/AP Photo)

A joint team of forces tightened its cordon around Chanapora village in Shopian on Sunday after a gunfight with militants on Saturday evening.

A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and paramilitary forces intensified search operations on Sunday morning as they believe the militants are still hiding in the dense orchards of the village.

On Saturday evening, a brief gunfight erupted in south Kashmir’s Shopian when a joint team of forces launched a cordon and search operation after inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

Police sources said two militants are believed to be hiding in the area.