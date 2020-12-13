J&K: Gunfight breaks out during search operation in Poonch, two militants trapped

The encounter took place on Mughal road in Surankote area of Poonch district (File)

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants on Mughal road in Surankote area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. Two militants are believed to be trapped. The development took place as police launched a search operation in the higher reaches of Surankote.

Police, assisted by Army personnel, launched a joint cordon-and-search operation in remote Chattapani-Dugran village after getting information about the presence of three suspected terrorists, PTI quoted an official as saying.

The official said the terrorists opened fire on the search teams in an attempt to break the cordon. The Army fired back in response.

(This is a developing story)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd