Gun licensing ‘fraud’: CBI searches 17 locations, premises of two IAS officers

The CBI on Monday conducted searches at multiple locations at premises connected with district collectors and magistrates of eight districts in Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly issuing gun licences in a fraudulent manner to outsiders, some of whom had criminal backgrounds, in 2017-18.

CBI sources said the agency carried out searches at 17 locations in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and three states, including the premises of senior IAS officers Yasha Mudgal and Kumar Rajeev Ranjan.

“CBI conducted searches at locations spread over Srinagar, Jammu, Gurgaon, Mohali and Noida at the premises of then DC/DM Kupwara, Barmula, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Sopian, Rajouri, Doda, Pulwama, in an ongoing investigation of two cases related to allegations of issuance of around two lakh Arms Licences from different Districts of Jammu & Kashmir by their respective DC/DM,” CBI spokesperson Nitin Wakankar said.

“It was also alleged that the then Public Servants in this conspiracy of issuance of Licences to non-residents of J&K in violation of rules, allegedly received gratification,” he added.

Besides searching the premises of Mudgal, a 2007-batch IAS officer, and Ranjan, a 2010-batch IAS officer, the houses of Itrat Hussain, Mohammed Saleem, Mohammed Junaid Khan, F C Bhagat, Farooq Ahmed Khan and Jenhagir Ahmed Mir were searched, the officials said.

Mudgal is at present CEO and-Managing Director of Power Distribution Corporation Jammu, while Ranjan is CEO of Jammu Srinagar Metro Rail Corporation.

CBI sources said the searches led to recovery of several documents, including bank statements. They said the searches were carried out at three places in Kashmir, 11 places in Jammu and one each in Gurgaon (Haryana), Mohali (Punjab) and Noida (Uttar Pradesh).

The cases pertain to a gun licence racket unearthed by Rajasthan Police in 2017-18 where it was found that thousands of gun licences had been issued by competent authorities in various districts of Jammu and Kashmir in a fraudulent manner. Many of these people who received the gun licences were found to have criminal records.

Following the revelations, the then Governor of Jammu and Kashmir N N Vora handed over the probe to the CBI. The agency in July this year carried out searches at 11 locations simultaneously in Srinagar, Udhampur and Jammu. These included premises of private gun houses. The agency had then claimed to have recovered incriminating documents and electronic evidence that pointed to a nexus between gun house owners and bureaucrats for issuance of the licences.

On July 12, 2018, the Governor had revoked individual gun licences issued between January 2017 and February 2018, citing unearthing of fake gun licensing rackets through “various investigating agencies, particularly ATS and SOG Rajasthan”.

According to Rajasthan ATS officials, 1,32,321 of the 1,43,013 licences in Jammu region’s Doda, Ramban and Udhampur districts were issued to those residing outside the state. The figure for the entire state is 4,29,301, of which just 10 per cent were issued to residents in the state.

A sample survey of licences issued from Kupwara, a frontier district in north Kashmir, showed that no files or registers were maintained by the district authorities and many of the arms licences may have been issued to outsiders on the basis of forged documents.

