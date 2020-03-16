Gulmarg scam accused Baseer Ahmad Khan to be J&K L-G’s adviser

The appointment will be effective from the date on which he assumes charge. The appointment will be effective from the date on which he assumes charge.

With the Home Ministry sanctioning the appointment, Baseer Ahmad Khan, one of the main accused in the 2009 Gulmarg land scam involving bureaucrats and some prominent hoteliers of Kashmir, is set to be the fourth adviser to Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu.

According to the communication from Home Ministry, the advisor shall assist the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in effective discharge of his functions. The appointment will be effective from the date on which he assumes charge.

Presently working as Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Khan attained the age of superannuation on June 30, 2019, but the government extended his service by a year, citing his role in handling crisis-like situations in Kashmir. His extended term was due to end on June 30 this year.

Lt Governor Murmu currently has three advisers — K K Sharma, Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar. While Sharma is a former IAS officer, the other two are retired IPS officers.

The Gulmarg land scam pertains to allegations of illegal transfer of government land at Gulmarg worth crores to some private hoteliers in 2009. At the time of the scam, Khan was Deputy Commissioner at Baramulla.

