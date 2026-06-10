Weeks after 300 stranded mid-air, J&K orders probe into Gulmarg gondola glitch

Officials of the Indian Army, J&K Police and SDRF were pressed into service to rescue all passengers stuck in 65 cabins of the gondola on May 25. (Image: Kashmir Police/X)

The Jammu & Kashmir government has constituted a committee to probe lapses in the Gulmarg gondola incident, in which a technical glitch in the cable car led to over 300 passengers being stuck several meters above the ground.

Officials of the Indian Army, J&K Police, and SDRF were pressed into service to rescue all passengers stuck in 65 cabins of the gondola on May 25. Cable car services have since remained suspended.

On Wednesday, the government said a five-member committee headed by Managing Director, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Ltd, Mehmood Shah, and including Director Tourism Vikas Gupta and Chief Executive Officer, Gulmarg Development Authority, Tariq Hussain, will conduct the probe.