Hundreds left stranded after cable car glitch in Gulmarg, army leads rescue ops

Teams from Army, J-K Police, SDRF deployed to safely bring passengers down. 116 rescued so far.

Written by: Naveed Iqbal
2 min readSrinagarMay 25, 2026 05:51 PM IST
Rescue operations were underway and Army personnel were pressed into service.Rescue operations were underway and Army personnel were pressed into service. (Image: Kashmir Police/X)
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The Gulmarg Gondola, the cable car service that takes tourists to the upper reaches of the tourist destination, developed a technical snag on Monday amid inclement weather, leaving hundreds of people stranded mid-air.

Rescue operations were underway and Army personnel were pressed into service. A total of 65 cabins were stuck along the cables, and the Army said 116 people have been rescued so far from 21 cabins. “Rescue operations for the remaining cabins are in progress,” the Army said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah attributed the incident to a “technical glitch”, adding that all cabins remain intact and rescue operations to safely evacuate stranded tourists are underway with trained teams on the ground. “The situation is completely under control and there is no cause for panic,” he said.

Teams from the J&K Police, SDRF and other emergency services have also been mobilised to ensure safe evacuation of the stranded tourists. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha directed DGP Nalin Prabhat to proceed to the site.

A popular tourist destination, Gulmarg hosts thousands of visitors around the year with Gondola bookings reserved weeks in advance. The cable car runs in two phases from base to approximately 14,000 feet at the Apharwat Peak.

Naveed Iqbal
Naveed Iqbal

Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies. Expertise Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics. Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers: Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state. Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights. Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More

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