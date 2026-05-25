Hundreds left stranded after cable car glitch in Gulmarg, army leads rescue ops

The Gulmarg Gondola, the cable car service that takes tourists to the upper reaches of the tourist destination, developed a technical snag on Monday amid inclement weather, leaving hundreds of people stranded mid-air.

Rescue operations were underway and Army personnel were pressed into service. A total of 65 cabins were stuck along the cables, and the Army said 116 people have been rescued so far from 21 cabins. “Rescue operations for the remaining cabins are in progress,” the Army said.

Update Rescue Ops | #GulmargGondola | 05:10PM As of now,

total 114 persons rescued from 21 cabins. Rescue operations by trained teams continue. All passengers are safe and situation under control. No need to panic.#NationFirst#AlwaysInCombat@adgpi@ChinarcorpsIA pic.twitter.com/LvrGsRo9SV — NORTHERN COMMAND – INDIAN ARMY (@NorthernComd_IA) May 25, 2026

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah attributed the incident to a “technical glitch”, adding that all cabins remain intact and rescue operations to safely evacuate stranded tourists are underway with trained teams on the ground. “The situation is completely under control and there is no cause for panic,” he said.

Teams from the J&K Police, SDRF and other emergency services have also been mobilised to ensure safe evacuation of the stranded tourists. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha directed DGP Nalin Prabhat to proceed to the site.

A popular tourist destination, Gulmarg hosts thousands of visitors around the year with Gondola bookings reserved weeks in advance. The cable car runs in two phases from base to approximately 14,000 feet at the Apharwat Peak.