Now, UAE, Maldives, Jordan condemn remarks against Prophet by expelled BJP leaders

After several Gulf nations condemned the remarks against Prophet Mohammed by Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Delhi BJP media head Naveen Kumar Jindal, more countries joined in on Monday.

The BJP on its part has suspended Sharma and expelled Jindal while saying the party “respects all religions” and is “strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion”.

On Monday, the United Arab Emirates issued a statement condemning the statements made by the BJP functionaries.

The foreign ministry of the UAE said in a statement, “The United Arab Emirates has condemned statements by the spokesperson for the Indian Bharatiya Janata Party, expressing its denunciation and rejection of insults of the Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessings be upon him. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed the UAE’s firm rejection of all practices and behaviors that contradict moral and human values and principles.”

The statement added, “The Ministry underscored the need to respect religious symbols and not violate them, as well as confront hate speech and violence. The Ministry also noted the importance of strengthening the shared international responsibility to spread the values of tolerance and human coexistence while preventing any practices that would inflame the sentiment of followers of different religions.”

دانت #وزارة_الخارجية_وشؤون_المغتربين بأشد العبارات التصريحات المسيئة للرسول محمد صلى الله عليه وسلم، والصادرة عن المتحدثة باسم حزب بهاراتيا جاناتا الهندي. pic.twitter.com/aHnmTCahZz — وزارة الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين الأردنية (@ForeignMinistry) June 6, 2022

The Foreign Ministry of Jordan condemned “in the strongest terms the offensive statements of the Prophet Muhammad”.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Khalifa Alharthy met the Indian Ambassador “expressing to him the Sultanate of Oman’s condemnation of the offensive statements of the Prophet”.

Foreign Ministry of Maldives tweeted, “Government of Maldives unreservedly condemns all and any action that purports to pervert the true nature & teachings of Islam and attempts to demean the holy Prophet Muhammed”

Foreign ministries of Kuwait, Qatar, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have condemned the statements made by Sharma and Jindal.