Gulf nations accounted for over 70% of suicides by Indian citizens abroad: MEA data

Around one crore Indian citizens and persons of Indian origin are presently living in the Gulf countries. (Credit: Pixabay)

Over the last three years, 1,340 Indian citizens died by suicide in Gulf countries, according to data provided by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in Parliament.

Out of these, 511 cases have been recorded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), followed by Saudi Arabia (354), Kuwait (162), Oman (146), Bahrain (101) and Qatar (66).

The Ministry has pegged the total number of Indians abroad who have died by suicide between 2023 and 2025 at over 1,900. GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries recorded more than 70% of these cases, followed by Malaysia (131) and the United States (62). Italy, Canada and the United Kingdom recorded over 30 cases each in the three-year period.

Around one crore Indian citizens and persons of Indian origin are presently living in the Gulf countries.