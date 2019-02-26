Gul Panag defends Kirron Kher on Twitter after Kejriwal criticises her

A day after Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal spoke about local MP Kirron Kher during a rally and said she was an actress, spent most of her time in Mumbai and was not concerned about the people of Chandigarh, actor Gul Panag came in defence of Kher and tweeted, “She has been a dutiful MP & her attendance record in Parliament is over 75 per cent”.

Panag, who had contested 2014 parliamentary polls against Kher as Aam Aadmi Party nominee, in a tweet, said “Yes@KirronKherBJP is an actress. But, she has been a dutiful MP & her attendance record in Parliament is over 75 per cent. Further, she spends most of her time in Chandigarh. There have been many good parliamentarians from a plethora of professions – including the film industry.”

In another tweet, Panag wrote “Denigrating someone for their profession is not in good taste. Electoral discourse needs to rise above this kind of talk. It needs to be about real issues. Not personal attacks and whataboutery.” Panag also tweeted in a separate tweet, “And no friends, I’m not planning on joining the BJP. Just saying what needs to be said. Happy Monday.”

Kejriwal had said that Kher was just acting like a politician as BJP MP from Chandigarh.

Kher, on Sunday, reacted sharply terming Kejriwal’s speech as bundle of lies. Kher said, “Kejriwal should have done his homework before making any statement. I have the highest presence in Parliament. I am always present in Chandigarh every other day. Kejriwal is used to telling lies. In Delhi, there is hardly any authority, with which he hasn’t come into confrontation. Why have so many senior AAP leaders left the party? It’s only because of him. He was a product of the Anna Hazare movement and he also left him. Chandigarh will reject AAP and Kejriwal this time as well.”