Gujjars threaten protest over minor’s gangrape

Members of the Gujjar community have threatened a protest over the gangrape of a minor, accusing the police of inaction.

The minor was allegedly gangraped on the night of May 5. The Tonk police arrested three men and detained a juvenile, officials said Friday. According to the police, the victim has said the men kidnapped her when she had gone to relieve herself in a field.

“The incident is despicable. What is disappointing is that the administration was silent for an entire day. All political leaders who go to such places only talk about compensation. We want justice. I had high hopes in the police but they are keeping quiet. I request the police to take swift action within a week otherwise the Gurjar community will take to streets,” said Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla.

