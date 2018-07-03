Gujjars entitled to 21% reservation under OBC too: Rajasthan govt

The orders, dated July 1, were issued by the Rajasthan Department of Personnel (DoP) after representatives of the Gujjar community had threatened to stage protests during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Jaipur on July 7. (File) The orders, dated July 1, were issued by the Rajasthan Department of Personnel (DoP) after representatives of the Gujjar community had threatened to stage protests during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Jaipur on July 7. (File)

The Rajasthan government has issued orders saying that five castes, including Gujjars, are entitled to receive 21 per cent reservations under the category of Other Backward Class (OBC), along with 1 per cent quota as Most Backward Class (MBC). The orders, dated July 1, were issued by the Rajasthan Department of Personnel (DoP) after representatives of the Gujjar community had threatened to stage protests during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Jaipur on July 7.

The members of the Rajasthan Gurjar Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti held a meeting with the government on Sunday and had given an ultimatum till Monday evening to fulfil their demands. In two of the fresh orders, the state government has said it has come to its notice that during admission in various educational institutions and recruitment in government departments, applicants were being given only the 1 per cent reservation under the MBC category.

The five castes which are entitled to get 1 per cent reservation under MBC are Gurjar/Gujjar, Banjara/Baldia/Labana, Gadia-Lohar/Gadalia, Raika/Rebari and Gadaria. The orders make it clear to all the departments and educational institutions that during admission or recruitments, if candidates from these castes are not able to qualify under merit, they will first be considered for getting 21 percent reservation under the OBC category and then for 1 per cent reservation under the MBC category, the orders state.

The 1 percent quota under the MBC category has taken the total reservation in the state to 50 per cent —the maximum limit allowed by the Supreme Court. “Most of the departments had abided by the notification about 1 per cent reservation under MBC. But in a few places it couldn’t be implemented owing to confusions in language. We had said that we will issue a clarification, which was done on yesterday night after the meeting,” Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Arun Chaturvedi told reporters on Monday. He said that in another order the government has cleared the pending recruitments of such candidates.

