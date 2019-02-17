Gujjars call off agitation in Rajasthan after getting 5 per cent reservation

The Gujjar community on Saturday called off their agitation, three days after the Rajasthan government passed a Bill extending five per cent reservation to Gujjars and four other communities in educational institutions and government jobs.

The agitation, which started on February 8, had resulted in massive inconveniences for the public and several highways and rail routes had been jammed by protesters. “The government has, within 48 hours, passed the bill at the Assembly with everybody’s consent and as the community had wanted the government should protect the Bill, that has also been done. I want to congratulate the community,” state Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh said on Saturday. He was speaking at the site of the protest near the Malarna station at Sawai Madhopur district, where the community had blocked the railway tracks on the Delhi-Mumbai route.

Kirori Singh Bainsla, convener, Gujjar Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti, said, ” I want to thank the chief minister. All jams in Rajasthan should be called off immediately.”

Bainsla also apologised for the inconvenience caused to the public. “I want to apologise to the people of the country for the inconvenience caused to them during the protest of nine days. We have received 5 per cent reservation and wherever there is some legal problems, the chief minister has assured me personally on them,” Bainsla added.

Earlier, even after government passed Rajasthan Backward Classes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions in the State and of Appointments and Posts in Services under the State) (Amendment) Bill, 2019 on Wednesday, Gujjar community had refused to call off protest as they wanted to be assured that the law doesn’t face any legal hurdle.