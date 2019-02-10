Gujjars’ dharna for quota enters third day; three trains cancelled

The protest by the Gujjar community members along rail tracks in Rajasthan’s Swai Madhopur district entered its third day on Sunday, forcing authorities to cancel three trains and divert one, news agency PTI reported.

The blockade by Gujjar Arakshan Sangarsh Samiti chief Kirori Singh Bainsla and his supporters began Friday evening and has forced the West Central Railway (CWR) to divert, cancel or partially terminate nearly 200 trains in the last two days.

The protestors are demanding five per cent separate reservation for Gujjars, Raika-Rebari, Gadia Luhar, Banjara and Gadaria in government jobs and admission in educational institutions. Bainsla had said that reservation was promised by the government in its election manifesto.

A state government delegation, including Tourism minister Vishvendra Singh and senior IAS officer Neeraj K Pawan, Saturday met Bainsla and his supporters to hold talks, but no agreement could be reached.

“We will continue the dharna on the rail tracks. No compromise was made with the government delegation. We want a 5 per cent reservation order,” Bainsla had said.

Bainsla last month gave a 20-day “ultimatum” to the state government to clear its stand on the reservation to the communities in government jobs and educational institutes, failing which he threatened of reviving the quota agitation.

As the deadline lapsed, Bainsla after holding a ‘Maha Panchayat’ at Malarna Dungar in Sawai Madhopur district, started the sit-in along with his supporters, blocking trains.