Gujjar faction begins protest over quota, blocks rly tracks

Protesters laid siege to railway tracks in Bharatpur. At least eight trains were diverted. (ANI)

Seeking reservation in jobs, among other demands, members of the Gujjar community, responding to a call by the Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla-led Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, laid siege to railway tracks in Bharatpur on the Delhi-Mumbai line on Sunday. At least eight trains were diverted.

However, coming a day after a faction led by Gujjar leader Himmat Singh reached an agreement with the government on 14 points, the protest is also being seen an attempt to consolidate and pass on the political capital of Kirori Singh Bainsla, now an octogenarian, to his son Vijay Bainsla; it is Vijay who has been calling the shots in the ongoing protests.

Kirori Singh said, “It is all up to Vijay now). I am waiting for (Youth Affairs minister Ashok) Chandna… (let us see) with what solution does he come (with).”

Bainsla and other leaders have called the government representatives for talks at the protest site itself.

Attacking Vijay Bainsla, Singh said, “To realise their self-interests, Colonel Bainsla and his son are taking the cover of the community and firing from its shoulder.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.