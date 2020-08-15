Gujarat’s Covid tally reaches 76,700 cases

Another 22 deaths were reported in Covid-19 positive patients with the primary cause of death being an underlying comorbidity. (Representational)

With 1,087 new coronavirus cases recorded in Gujarat on Friday, the state’s tally stands at 76,700 cases. Seventy percent of the new cases were recorded from the eight districts with municipal corporation areas, with Rajkot reporting nearly 100 cases on Friday.

Ahmedabad, where the case fatality rate has slipped below six percent, reported 161 new cases and four deaths due to Covid-19. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) limits currently has 221 micro containment zones, with 12 zones added on Friday including two row houses in Jodhpur area.

While Surat continues to report over 200 cases each day, the district has reported five Covid-19 deaths consistently since the past three days. Jamnagar has seen 10 Covid-19 fatalities this month, according to the state bulletin. The case fatality rate in the district remains low at 1.8 percent.

In each of the smaller districts of Amreli, Dahod, Kutch, an addition of 20-30 cases continue. The three districts’ tally exceeds 800 cases at present. In Anand, as per the district administration’s bulletin on Thursday, the district had reported 13 deaths where the primary cause of death was Covid-19. Another 22 deaths were reported in Covid-19 positive patients with the primary cause of death being an underlying comorbidity.

