Gujarat’s Covid tally reaches 36,931 with 740 fresh cases; 17 more die

Ahmedabad crossed 22,000 cases, adding a 1,000 cases in six days, after reporting 183 new cases. (Representational) Ahmedabad crossed 22,000 cases, adding a 1,000 cases in six days, after reporting 183 new cases. (Representational)

Gujarat reported 740 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, as the state tally reached 36,931. Surat continued to report the highest single-day rise in the state, with 241 new cases. Seventeen people succumbed to the virus in the state, of which six were in Surat.

As Surat’s tally crossed 6,000, of which over 2,000 are active patients, Vadodara recorded its highest single-day surge, reporting 66 new cases, 16 of whom were from the rural jurisdiction of the district. One other, who had travelled to Vadodara from Bopal in Ahmedabad, also tested positive. Vadodara’s tally now stands at 2,650 cases.

Among those to test positive was the district development officer of Dahod. The entire campus of Jilla Panchayat, which is adjacent to the Collector’s office, was sanitised while around 150 primary and secondary contacts have been quarantined in the district. On Sunday, Dahod had also reported a doctor testing positive.

Two more succumbed to Covid-19 in Aravalli. Its case fatality rate continues to be one of the highest, at 9.6 percent. Kheda, too, reported a death for the second consecutive day while nine others tested positive.

Ahmedabad crossed 22,000 cases, adding a 1,000 cases in six days, after reporting 183 new cases. Meanwhile, 17 new micro containment zones were listed by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), taking the total micro containment zones established by the AMC and active to 127. Six of the new zones were declared in the south zone.

