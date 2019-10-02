Gujarat’s Anand district grieves Ambaji accident victims

Davol village in Borsad taluka of Anand district bid a tearful farewell to eight-year-old Janhavi Gohel, on Tuesday. Janhavi was among the 21 persons killed when a bus carrying over 70 passengers from Ambaji to Anand fell into a gorge on Monday.

The Class 3 student of the primary school in the village was the only one from her family of seven who were travelling on the bus, including her parents, brother, paternal grandparents and uncle, who died of her injuries. Her father, Suresh Gohel, a farmer, who is in critical condition, could not attend her burial — the community, according to her uncle Arvind Gohel, buries children below the age of 10 — on Tuesday as he has been admitted for grave head injuries. Her mother, Ela, who was also injured made, however made it to witness the rites and was inconsolable throughout.

“She was a bubbly child and was extremely excited about going to Ambaji for Navratri,” Arvind Gohel told this newspaper. “The family has been going almost every year. My brother and Janhavi’s grandparents are also gravely injured and could not attend the rituals. We are at a loss at how the festivities have turned into a deep mourning.”

According to Arvind, Janhavi had grievous head injuries and was declared dead on arrival at Ahmedabad. Her parents and grandparents were treated in Ahmedabad and were later shifted to Shree Krishna hospital in Karamsad. Janhavi’s 11-year-old brother Mehul escaped with minor injuries, Arvind said.

Like the Gohels, many other devotees from Anand boarded the ‘Ambaji no bus” organised by locals as an annual ritual during the week of Navratri. For 40-year-old Ramesh Thakor’s family from Pamol in Borsad taluka of the District, it is a double loss. Thakor, a labourer, who was among the local persons who organises the tour every year, decided to take along his son 12-year-old son Kartik this year.

Both father and son died. “Ramesh was very good friends with the agent of this particular luxury bus. He would go every year to worship Ambaji and this year he decided to take along his son. Ramesh also spread the word around for more people to join in,” Ramesh’s cousin Vijay Thakor said. “His wife and daughter have been in a state of shock since the news of their death came in yesterday. Both (father and son) seemed to have sustained head injuries according to the post mortem. Those who survived have said that the driver lost control at a sharp turn.”

The accident killed 21 persons, including four children and three women. The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of those killed in the accident.