Gujarat:After nine workers detained, AAP announces protests in major cities on June 14

After nine workers of the Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were detained in Banaskantha by police on Thursday to allegedly deter them from holding a dharna, the party president announced further protests in major cities on June 14.

According to Kishore Desai, president of Gujarat AAP, the party workers were supposed to hold a procession and dharna in Palanpur of Banaskantha on Thursday, against both BJP and Congress, for the recent controversy over the resignation of three Congress MLAs just days ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls.

“We have named both the BJP and Congress as ‘buy/sell committee’ and held protests against the horse-trading going on in various cities in the state. In Banaskantha, a protest was supposed to be held today but police arrived at the residence of Ramesh Nabhani, our party in charge of Banaskantha and Sabarkantha and illegally detained him for hours. We will continue our protests despite the bullying tactics of the police and government,” said Desai.

Nabhani said that a total of nine workers across Banaskantha were detained by the police from 7 am to 3 pm on Thursday. “We had given a statement in local newspapers a few days ago that we are going to hold a procession where we will arrange for the funeral of the Congress and protest against the horse-trading. Yesterday, we received a notice from the police that in the wake of Covid pandemic, we cannot protest on the road, to which we replied that the same standards should be set for the ruling party, which is buying Congress MLAs. Around 7.30 am, I was picked up and brought to Deesa city South police station and kept there till 3 pm. Eight other workers of our party were also detained,” said Nabhani.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Kamal Ojha, deputy superintendent of police, Deesa, said, “It was preventive detention of the workers since they were going to hold a protest. We did not book them in any case.”

